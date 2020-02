Opposition set to corner govt in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC

The opposition parties have also urged chief ministers of those states which have opposed the CAA to not roll out the NPR exercise.

Opposition parties on Monday are set to corner the government in Parliament on issues related to CAA, NPR and NRC, sources said.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and some others have already given adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha for demanding immediate discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), they said.

The Congress and some other opposition parties are set to give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha too, the sources said.

Opposition parties are demanding a discussion in both the Houses on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC, amid countrywide protests against them, they said.

The opposition has termed the CAA passed by Parliament as “unconstitutional” and have challenged the same in the Supreme Court which will hear the matter later this month.

The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with the President’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament and the presentation on Union Budget on February 1.

Both the Houses are set to initiate the discussion on the ‘motion of thanks’ to the President’s address starting Monday.