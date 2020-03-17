Opposition sees red over Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to Rajya Sabha, leaders allege ‘quid pro quo’

Randeep Singh Surjewala has questioned the Modi government’s decision to nominate Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress party has questioned the President’s decision to nominate former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. Party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the independence of the judiciary as he referred to late BJP leader Arun Jaitley’s 2012 remark that “the verdicts are influenced by post-retirement jobs”.

Questioning the move announced last evening, Surjewala said, “Justice Lokur rightly summarises it – Has the last bastion fallen?” Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur, who has criticised the move, was part of the group of the then senior justices who called an unprecedented press conference in January 2018 to lash out at then CJI Dipak Misra. Ranjan Gogoi was also part of that press conference.

Justice Lokur told The Indian Express that there has been speculation for sometime now about what honorific would Justice Gogoi get. He said that the nomination is not surprising, but what is surprising is that it came so soon. “This redefines the independence, impartiality and integrity of the judiciary. Has the last bastion fallen?” he said.

Surjewala also tweeted quoting Arun Jaitley, saying the verdicts are influenced by post-retirement jobs. “Did PM Modi consider the advice of his former colleague and Law Minister and Finance Minister, Late Sh. Arun Jaitley before recommending ex-CJI, Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha?” he said in another tweet.

Another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet accused the former CJI of “compromising his own and the integrity of the institution (SC)”. He also drew parallels between the ex-CJI and former Justice HR Khanna, saying that the latter is remembered for upholding integrity and standing up to the government.

Justice H R Khanna remembered for : 1) his integrity

2)standing up to govt.

3) upholding rule of law Ranjan Gogoi for lapping up a Rajya Sabha nomination for 1) being saved by govt.

2) standing in line with it

3) compromising his own and the integrity of the institution — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 17, 2020



Other Opposition leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and ex-BJP minister Yashwant Sinha have also questioned the government’s decision on Gogoi. While Owaisi sought to allege a “quid pro quo”, Sinha accused Justice Gogoi of causing “incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary”.

Is it “quid pro quo”?

How will people have faith in the Independence of Judges ? Many Questions pic.twitter.com/IQkAx4ofSf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2020



Sinha said, “I hope ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi would have the good sense to say ‘NO’ to the offer of Rajya Sabha seat to him. Otherwise, he will cause incalculable damage to the reputation of the judiciary.”

The terse reaction by Opposition leaders comes after former CJI Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. A notification announcing his nomination to the Upper House was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday night.

Gogoi headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the Ayodhya land dispute case. He also led the benches that ruled on matters like Rafale fighter jet deal, ordering the NRC in Assam and the entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

Gogoi, 65, retired as CJI in November last year after a tenure of a little over 13 months. He becomes the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha. Former Chief Justice Ranganath Misra was also a Rajya Sabha member but he was elected on a Congress party ticket.