Opposition rally in Kolkata: PM Modi afraid of a few people including Mamata Banerjee, says DMK’s MK Stalin

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 2:41 PM

Stalin, speaking at TMC's mega opposition rally here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "afraid" of a few people, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

PM Modi afraid of a few people including Mamata Banerjee, says DMK’s MK Stalin (Twitter/ AITCofficial)

DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the upcoming general elections will be akin to the second freedom struggle for people of India to fight
against the “radical Hinduism” of the BJP. Stalin, speaking at TMC’s mega opposition rally here, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “afraid” of a few people, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The next (Lok Sabha) elections will be the second fight for Independence. We will stop this poison of Hindutva and radical Hinduism from spreading. Our call is to defeat Modi and save the country,” he said at the Brigade Parade Grounds here. Criticising the central government, Stalin also accused it of working for corporate houses.

Read Also| Opposition rally in Kolkata: BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP government, says Satish Chandra Mishra

“If Modi is back in power, the country will go back 50 years,” he said.

Leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are taking part in the rally.

