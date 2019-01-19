Opposition rally in Kolkata: Hemant Soren calls for uprooting BJP from Centre, states

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 1:38 PM

"You are seeing a lot of opposition leaders here ... It is because of the present political situation in the country - how communal forces are gaining ground, how BJP is trying to run the country and the states. I feel this is a dangerous situation for the country," he said.

Hemant Soren calls for uprooting BJP from Centre, states (Reuters/ AITCofficial)

JMM leader Hemant Soren on Saturday called for “uprooting” the BJP from the country and said the opposition parties to give a “fitting” reply to the “communal” party in the next Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at the mammoth united opposition rally hosted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Soren said the way BJP is running the country will create a “violent and disturbing time for the country.”

“We the opposition parties have to give a fitting reply to the communal reply to the communal forces … We will have to uproot BJP not only from the Centre but also from the states,”  the former chief minister of Jharkhand said.

“You are seeing a lot of opposition leaders here … It is because of the present political situation in the country – how communal forces are gaining ground, how BJP is trying to run the country and the states. I feel this is a dangerous situation for the country,” he said.

Read Also| Opposition rally in Kolkata: Entire north east burning because of Citizenship Bill, says Zoram Nationalist Party leader Lalduhawma

Referring to tribal Jharkhand, he said the ruling BJP there was working against the adivasis and “we must get rid of it.” The country, he claimed, is aware of the violence that is being perpetrated by the BJP in Jharkhand, Gujarat and in other states, including Bengal.

Soren urged the youth of the country to join in the efforts of the opposition parties to defeat BJP. “We have to give a fitting reply to the communal forces.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Opposition rally in Kolkata: Hemant Soren calls for uprooting BJP from Centre, states
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition