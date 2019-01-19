Opposition Rally in Kolkata: Country has seen emergence of strong regional parties in the past 70 years, says HD Kumaraswamy

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 4:07 PM

Describing Mamata Banerjee as a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said that she has empowered women of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said that in 70 years, the country has seen emergence of strong regional parties which have played important roles to protect the interest of their own states and understanding the emotions of their own people. Stating that India is one of the strongest democracies in the world, the Karnataka chief minister said “But today we are witnessing a day where the democratic government (at the
Centre) is headed by some undemocratic persons.”

Karunanidhi had done a lot to protect the interest of Tamilnadu, in Uttar Pradesh SP and BSP are doing a “great job”, N Chandrababu Naidu has done a lot for Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Describing Mamata Banerjee as a role model for the women of the country, Kumaraswamy said that she has empowered women of the state. He said that demonetisation has taken the toll of poor people of the country and those in the rural areas are the most affected.

“It is unfortunate that the Union government has turned deaf and mute to the needs of the people of the country,” Kumaraswamy said. The present union government gives incentives, tax rebates and subsidies to industries, but farmers are treated differently.

The BJP talked about fight against corruption in its national executive and on the same day it resorted to horse trading in Karnataka, revealing the party’s double standards.

