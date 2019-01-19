Opposition rally in Kolkata: BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP government, says Satish Chandra Mishra

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 2:35 PM

Mishra, who participated in the opposition rally as an emissary of BSP chief Mayawati sat next to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the dais.

BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP government, says Satish Chandra Mishra (Twitter/ AITCofficial)

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra Saturday said the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has started the process of uprooting the “anti-Dalit” and “anti-Minority” NDA government at the Centre. Addressing the opposition parties rally here he said the mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a sequence of the process of SP-BSP coming together to defeat the BJP led government at the Centre.
He said this “successful” rally has put its stamp that in order to keep safe Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s constitution it is necessary to defeat the BJP government.

Read Also| Opposition rally in Kolkata: Entire north east burning because of Citizenship Bill, says Zoram Nationalist Party leader Lalduhawma

Mishra, who participated in the opposition rally as an emissary of BSP chief Mayawati sat next to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the dais. He said the BJP which came to power by showing “false dreams” to the people, after coming to power it initiated “anti-people” policies like demonetization and GST which caused lot of “hardship” to common people, particularly dalits and minorities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Opposition rally in Kolkata: BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP government, says Satish Chandra Mishra
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition