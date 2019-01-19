Opposition rally in Kolkata: BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP government, says Satish Chandra Mishra

BSP-SP alliance started the process to uproot BJP government, says Satish Chandra Mishra (Twitter/ AITCofficial)

Senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra Saturday said the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has started the process of uprooting the “anti-Dalit” and “anti-Minority” NDA government at the Centre. Addressing the opposition parties rally here he said the mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a sequence of the process of SP-BSP coming together to defeat the BJP led government at the Centre.

He said this “successful” rally has put its stamp that in order to keep safe Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s constitution it is necessary to defeat the BJP government.

Mishra, who participated in the opposition rally as an emissary of BSP chief Mayawati sat next to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the dais. He said the BJP which came to power by showing “false dreams” to the people, after coming to power it initiated “anti-people” policies like demonetization and GST which caused lot of “hardship” to common people, particularly dalits and minorities.