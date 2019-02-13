AAP Opposition Rally in Delhi LIVE: Democracy has become ‘Namocracy’, situation worse than emergency, says Mamata Banerjee

Democracy has become 'Namocracy', situation worse than emergency: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing the crowd at the Opposition rally in Delhi, TMC leader Mamata banerjee said that everyone is afraid of Gabbar Singh, and there are two of them -- Modi and Shah.

"They sent CBI to Kolkata police commissioner's home, I have not seen a govt which has stooped so low. Democracy has become 'Namocracy', situation worse than emergency," Mamata added.