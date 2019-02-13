AAP Opposition Rally in Delhi LIVE: Democracy has become ‘Namocracy’, situation worse than emergency, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee in AAP Opposition Rally in Delhi Live: In yet another show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, leaders of Opposition parties are once again getting together for a mega rally to send a strong message to the ruling BJP-led dispensation. The rally ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country), being organised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is underway at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
Several top opposition leaders including Sitram Yechury, D Raja have reached the rally venue. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is also present at Jantar Mantar. Other opposition leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are expected to join Kejriwal soon.
Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh informed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is one of the invitees. However, if media reports are to go by, the Congress is unlikely to participate in the rally.
Addressing the crowd at the Opposition rally in Delhi, TMC leader Mamata banerjee said that everyone is afraid of Gabbar Singh, and there are two of them -- Modi and Shah.
"They sent CBI to Kolkata police commissioner's home, I have not seen a govt which has stooped so low. Democracy has become 'Namocracy', situation worse than emergency," Mamata added.
The rally is being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, aimed to bring the opposition leaders together in firming up a "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance) to challenge the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance partners.
Opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Yadav, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and RLD's Trilok Tyagi at AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' rally.
According to a tweet shared by Aam Aadmi Party's official twiter handle, over one people are present at Jantar Mantar where opposition leaders are set to hold a mega rally against Modi government.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Left parties leaders have gathered at Jantar Mantar for the rally. Other Opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu will join them shortly.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Parliament where she met the TMC MPs. The TMC chief also offered prayers to Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises. She said, "It is the last day of the Parliament so we prayed to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) that remove BJP and Modi babu and save the country. Keep everybody safe."
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: It’s the last day of the Parliament so we prayed to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) that remove BJP and Modi babu and save the country. Keep everybody safe. #Delhi
AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally will be organised at Jantar Mantar and all parties which had attended the January 19 mega opposition rally called by Banerjee will be present in it. Congress is, however, unlikely to participate in the AAP rally.
According to AAP leader Gopal Rai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will attend the rally. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and other parties will also address the mega rally.
West Bengal sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha. Mamata Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the ruling BJP for the last few months. The BJP is eyeing to garner at least 22 of 42 Lok Sabha. Last month, Mamata had organised a megaopposition rally of opposition parties in Kolkata where she called to oust the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
Deveral posters have been put ip across Delhi slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for practising hatred politics. The Trinamool Congress chief reached Delhi on Tuesday night to attend the mega opposition rally.
Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi assumes significance as it comes after the protest she led in Kolkata over CBI’s attempt to quiz Kolkata City police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam cases. The move had created a political storm and Supreme Court had to intervene to resolve the crisis.
The AAP's rally is aimed to corner the Modi government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. This rally comes just a few days after Mamata Banerjee hosted all opposition leaders in Kolkata.
The Aam Aadmi Party reached out to Congress president Rahul Gandhi to invite him for the mega opposition rally. However, reports say that Congress is unlikely to participate inthe rally. The AAP and Congress have been bitter rivals in Delhi and Punjab.
As per the schedule, Mamata Banerjee will also meet leaders of various opposition parties. She is likely to be in Delhi till Thursday. Banerjee has emerged as one of the most formidable voices of the opposition.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached national capital on Tuesday night to take part in the mega opposition rally at Jantar Mantar. She will be visiting Trinamool Congress’ office at Parliament where she will meet party MPs. Later, she will address the AAP’s ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally at Jantar Mantar.