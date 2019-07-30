Opposition protests in Lok Sabha over accident case of Unnao rape survivor

More than 30 members, mostly from the Congress were in the Well, for nearly 40 minutes and were heard shouting ‘we want justice’. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha on Tuesday witnessed vociferous protests and sloganeering by Opposition parties, including the Congress, over the incident of Unnao rape survivor getting injured in a car crash. Amid the ruckus, the ruling BJP, including Union ministers, asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking steps to ensure justice for the girl and her family and urged the Opposition not to politicise the matter.

The protests, that began soon after the House convened for the day, was led by Congress members. They were joined by members from the Trinamool Congress, DMK and BSP, among others. Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP and DMK members walked out of the House. Trinamool Congress walked out twice.

More than 30 members, mostly from the Congress were in the Well, for nearly 40 minutes and were heard shouting ‘we want justice’. Raising the matter, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was shameful and demanded that adequate security should be provided to the victim’s family. He made it clear that there was no intention to politicise the case.

Urging protesting members not to politicise the matter, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the state government was doing everything to ensure justice. Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti claimed the truck belonged to a worker of the Samajwadi Party.

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal claimed the truck that hit the car — in which the girl, her family members and lawyers were travelling — belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader. He also alleged that the Congress was trying to tarnish the image of the BJP. While he gave opportunity for members to speak on the matter, Speaker Om Birla also told them that issues related to states should not be raised in the House as Opposition continued with their protests.

BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Speaker’s Chair, asked the Opposition to be constructive and said that the CBI is already probing the case. She told Chowdhury that they were indulging in politics over the issue.

“Whatever is the truth, it will come out,” she said and urged protesting members to go back to their seats. On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others following a complaint by the Unnao rape survivor’s family, alleging “conspiracy” behind the Sunday’s car crash in which the victim was severely injured and two of her family members were killed.

A woman in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017. The case had come to light after the girl allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Sengar, an accused in the rape case, was arrested in April 2018.

Amid the din, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Danve Raosaheb Dadarao spoke about the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, from the fourth row. Earlier standing in the first row, his senior Ram Vilas Paswan began talking about the bill, which was taken up for consideration and passage in the House. However, he was not audible amid the ruckus.

Later, Joshi and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy were seen talking to Paswan. Soon after, Dadarao walked to the fourth row and then began speaking about the bill.