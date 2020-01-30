Opposition parties to meet on February 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the budget session of Parliament and would soon get together to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on key issues concerning the common people, according to sources.
Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.
These include the protests and opposition over the amended citizenship act, price rise and inflation besides the poor state of the economy and rising unemployment.
