Opposition parties request President Ram Nath Kovind not to give assent to contentious farm bills

September 23, 2020 6:25 PM

The government should have consulted all parties, farmer leaders before bringing the farm bills, Azad said after meeting the President.

"The Constitution was undermined ...We have given a representation to President that the farm bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills," Azad said."The Constitution was undermined ...We have given a representation to President that the farm bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills," Azad said.

Opposition parties have requested President Ram Nath Kovind not to give his assent to the contentious farm bills, and conveyed to him that their passage in Rajya Sabha was “unconstitutional”, Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday.

“The Constitution was undermined …We have given a representation to President that the farm bills have been passed unconstitutionally and he should return these bills,” Azad said.

The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

There was a ruckus during the passage of two of the three farm bills in Rajya Sabha on Sunday following which eight Opposition MPs were suspended.

