Opposition parties hold ‘Tiranga March’ in Delhi, govt’s intention was to get Session washed out, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, took out a ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that “democracy is under attack” from the BJP. Holding the national flag, MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, started the march from Parliament House and walked up to Vijay Chowk.

Sonia Gandhi too held the national flag at Parliament’s gate number 1 where all opposition MPs gathered before starting the march which was led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking at a press conference at the Constitution Club, Kharge and leaders of political parties resolved to take Opposition unity further. The Congress president also slammed the Narendra Modi government for not walking the talk on democratic principles and causing disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from the Opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Representatives of the Trinamool Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party, also attended the march and gave a joint call against the government on issues such as the Adani matter, price rise and alleged attack on democracy.

Kharge said at the conference, “The budget of Rs 50-lakh crore was passed in just 12 minutes, but they (BJP) always alleged that the opposition parties have no interest and they kept disturbing the House.”

“The disturbance was created by the ruling party. Whenever we made a demand or gave a notice, we were not allowed to speak. This has happened for the first time in my public life of 52 years and never has such a thing happened earlier,” he added.

He said the government talks a lot about democracy, but it does not walk the talk.

BRS MP K Keshava Rao said the parties on the podium had “distance and differences” between them but were now coming together.

“You have right before you all the Opposition parties who maintained some distance and had differences but today you are seeing how it is evolving. We are becoming so strong that all the efforts to divide us have failed. We are today united right before you on the ground,” he said.

“What happens tomorrow please let us leave it because we are working to see how we come together,” he said.

To a query on the Opposition’s leadership issue, Rao said, “Why are you are always obsessed with the leadership issue, a nation will certainly be led by a person, led by a combination of ideologies and the programmes. What we are trying to do is to see that kind of programme is on the board that we are all on the same page.”

“All efforts to divide us have failed and we are united on the ground. We are working on how we will come together. The question that why you are always asking is the leadership issue. The nation will certainly be led by a person and led by a combination of ideologies and programmes,” Rao said.

“We are trying to do whatever is required to ensure that we are on the same page,” he said.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said the message behind Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was clear that one can attack the Centre but not Adani “for whom the government was working”.

Kharge said 18 to 19 opposition parties raised the Adani matter and how his wealth increased to Rs 12 lakh crore in just a period of 2 to 2.5 years.

“Why are you fearing from constituting a joint parliamentary committee probe even when the BJP will have its say as it will have majority members…Something is fishy, that is why the government is not agreeing to order a JPC probe into the Adani issue,” Kharge said.

He said the government did not answer on the Adani issue in Parliament and instead diverted attention by demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology over his remarks in the UK. The demand for the JPC probe was made to ensure transparency in the Adani case as MPs of opposition parties would have got an opportunity to inspect the documents related to the issue, the Congress chief said.

The government did not agree to JPC because “daal mein kuch kaala hai” and they must be having some connections with Adani, Kharge said.

He also raised the issue of Gandhi’s disqualification as member of Lok Sabha, saying while he was disqualified at “lightning speed”, the BJP MP from Amreli was convicted and given a three-year sentence but was not disqualified even after 16 days.

“We are fighting for justice, democracy and Constitution,” Kharge added.

The Congress chief thanked Opposition parties for their support on Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha.

“The government’s intention was to get session washed out, I condemn this attitude. If this attitude continues, democracy will be finished and we will slowly move towards dictatorship,” he said.

Kharge vowed that there will be unity going forward.

“Our issues are to save the country and work for the unity of the country. Modi ji keeps saying but he would not know the ground level that people are distressed due to inflation, unemployment, the changes in democracy,” he said in response to a query about Modi’s attack on the government.

“He (Modi) keeps saying but we will continue doing our job. We will keep uniting and fighting elections going forward,” he said.

Asked if going forward towards 2024 Adani and caste census would be key issues for the Opposition, Kharge said all issues will be discussed by presidents of the parties later.

“Caste census is one of our foremost agenda,” he added.

Leaders of parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), RJD, IUML, JD(U), among others attended the march and the press conference.

Both Houses ended as scheduled on Thursday after a near washout of the second part of the budget session that began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

The Opposition leaders also boycotted the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)