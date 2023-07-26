Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt 

The newly formed Opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’, consisting of 26 parties, moved a no-confidence motion on Wednesday against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, demanding PM Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Opposition parties at the chambers of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, “The notice for moving the no-confidence motion is ready at the party office and will reach the Lok Sabha secretary general office before 10 am.”

All parties part of the alliance were on board with the decision to move a no-confidence motion. The Opposition strategy to corner the government on the Manipur issue will continue in the Rajya Sabha as well, news agency PTI reported.

Confirming the development, Congress Whip Manickam Tagore in Lok Sabha said, “INDIA alliance is together, INDIA alliance has proposed this idea and yesterday it was decided. Today, the Congress party’s leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person – not to come to the Parliament and make a statement on Manipur…We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon.”

The Monsoon session began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence. The BJP has been saying that it is ready for a debate on Manipur and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the matter. The ruling party has also been highlighting the incidents of atrocities against women in Opposition-ruled states in an attempt to blunt the Opposition’s attack. However, the Opposition wants PM Modi to come to the House and give a statement.

Moreover, the Centre has also slammed the Opposition parties for disrupting House proceedings and accused it of “running away” from a discussion on the issue.