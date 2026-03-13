Opposition members of Parliament have submitted notices in both Houses seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, reported news agency PTI.

A total of 130 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha have signed the notice backing the initiative, as per the report. The signatories include lawmakers from several parties associated with the INDIA bloc, along with a few independent MPs who have also extended their support.

Wide Opposition Support for Motion

The list of supporters spans multiple opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, which has backed the move even though it is no longer formally part of the alliance. Some other MPs have also indicated that they may join the initiative, reported PTI.

This marks the first time a notice has been moved seeking the removal of a Chief Election Commissioner. The document reportedly outlines seven allegations against Kumar, including claims of “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement.” Opposition parties have accused him of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in certain decisions, particularly during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

TMC to Move Impeachment Motion in Parliament

Speaking to reporters, Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress said the required number of MPs had already signed the notice.

“The required numbers we have got, I think 193, think 120 something from the Lok Sabha and the remainder from the Rajya Sabha. So we have got more than enough numbers.”

Sources said the Trinamool Congress plans to move the impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner in both Houses of Parliament. Under the Constitution, the CEC can be removed only through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as stated in Article 324(5).

The motion requires the signatures of at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha or 50 MPs in the Rajya Sabha to be admitted for consideration.

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said several opposition parties have supported the initiative.

“The decision to bring the impeachment motion was taken by our leader, Mamata Banerjee. We have brought the motion. We have signed it, the Samajwadi Party has signed, Congress has signed, Sharad Pawar’s party has signed, DMK has signed, everyone has signed it.”

Earlier, another Trinamool MP, Saugata Roy, said the party was preparing to move the motion with backing from a large number of MPs.

“We are preparing an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner. More than 100 MPs are supporting us. We might submit it today. The Opposition will be seen united on this.”

Sources in the Trinamool Congress had earlier indicated that more than 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and over 50 in the Rajya Sabha had already signed the motion seeking Kumar’s removal.