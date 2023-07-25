Opposition MPs stage overnight sit-in protest outside Parliament over Manipur issue

Opposition MPs from the newly-formed alliance I.N.D.I.A protested in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises overnight against the disruption of the house proceedings for the last three days amid demands for discussion on the Manipur issue.

The Opposition has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue in the House.

#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as Manipur issue. pic.twitter.com/zhM8toxfvo — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

Holding ‘INDIA for Manipur’, the leaders from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), staged a protest through the night.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said that the protest is also in solidarity with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended on Monday for the remaining Monsoon Session of the Parliament “for merely asking PM Modi to discuss Manipur in Parliament”.

We MPs from across parties of Team INDIA took turns to sit together in solidarity with @AamAadmiParty MP @SanjayAzadSln through the entire night after he was shockingly & unfairly suspended merely for asking PM Modi to discuss Manipur in Parliament.



We all stand united in… pic.twitter.com/SQS1wSzs3J — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 25, 2023

The monsoon session of the Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government is ready to hold discussion on Manipur. However, the Opposition insisted that the statement be made by PM Modi.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, “The PM has already made a statement on Manipur with sensitivity and firmness ahead of the (monsoon) session. It is wrong that we didn’t start the discussion (on the Manipur issue in parliament) at all by making an excuse in the name of the PM.”