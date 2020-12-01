Opposition misleading farmers, agri reforms to give them better options for bigger markets: PM Modi In Varanasi

Stating that India’s agricultural products are famous all over the world, he asked why farmers shouldn’t have access to bigger markets and higher prices.

Amid the ongoing farmer protests in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended the Central farm laws, saying that new agricultural reforms are a part of the efforts to double farmers’ incomes and will empower them by giving them options for a bigger market. “The new laws will give the farmers newer options and legal protection,” he said, adding that the opposition parties were trying to mislead the farmers.

Stating that India’s agricultural products are famous all over the world, he asked why farmers shouldn’t have access to bigger markets and higher prices. “The new agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and new legal protection and at the same time the old system also continues if someone chooses to stay with that,” he said.

Alleging that the Opposition was spreading canards, the Prime Minister said, “Earlier, if someone did not like the decision of the government, they opposed it. But now, criticism is based merely on apprehensions. Rumours have become the basis for opposition and the Opposition is using tricks to oppose the historic agriculture reforms laws and farmers are being misled”, he said while addressing a rally.

Inaugurating the six-laning of the 73-km Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister hailed the work done by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, especially in developing infrastructure and said UP is now known as ‘Express Pradesh’.

Stating that farmers are benefitting because of high-end infrastructure in the state, the prime minister said, “I am happy that in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi and his team improved the infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh is now Express Pradesh and five new expressways being constructed will give a new identity to the state. I congratulate chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for focusing on development of infrastructure which has not only acted as a catalyst for development but has also generated employment,” and added that many new airports are coming up in Uttar Pradesh. “Work is underway on the development of 12 airports in the state and farmers are benefitting because of high-end infrastructure in the state.”

“When connectivity in a region improves, it also benefits the farmers there. Recently, a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore was constituted to establish cold storage facilities for farmers and other agriculture infrastructure,” he said, adding that the produce of Varanasi farmers is now being exported to foreign countries at a large scale. Varanasi’s Langda and Dussehri mango varieties are spreading their fragrance in London and Middle-East. Mango farmers need not go to other cities for packaging now.”

Stating that his government had delivered on its promise of fixing MSP at 1.5 times the cost, in line with the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission, he said this promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank account of the farmers. “We implemented the Swaminathan Commission report by providing increased MSP. We purchased pulses at Rs 49,000 crore, which is 75% increase from the previous government. We purchased 2.5-fold more wheat on MSP,” he said.

Citing an example of how the farmers are benefiting from the government’s efforts and modern infrastructure, he said black rice (kala namak variety) was introduced two years ago in Chandauli to increase the income of the farmers and now the black rice from this region is being exported to Australia.