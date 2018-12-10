Opposition meeting in Delhi Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal to attend mega 13-party meet today

Opposition leaders during sworn in ceremoby of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Opposition meet Live Updates: With an aim to send a strong message to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leaders are set to meet today in New Delhi. The development is taking place a day ahead of results will be announced for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Winter Session of Parliament is also beginning on Tuesday. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is coordinating with the leaders of all the non-BJP parties. Invitations have sent to chief ministers of opposition parties in Kerala, Punjab and Puducherry. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to join the key meeting.

The parties, which are likely to join the meeting, are Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference (NC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).