Opposition meeting in Delhi Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal to attend mega 13-party meet today

Opposition meet Live Updates: With an aim to send a strong message to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leaders are set to meet today in New Delhi. The development is taking place a day ahead of results will be announced for assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Winter Session of Parliament is also beginning on Tuesday. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is coordinating with the leaders of all the non-BJP parties. Invitations have sent to chief ministers of opposition parties in Kerala, Punjab and Puducherry. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to join the key meeting.
The parties, which are likely to join the meeting, are Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference (NC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP).
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is coordinating the meeting. He has invited the leaders of all the non-BJP parties. Naidu had last month met the heads of several opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, and termed the TDP's alliance with the Congress a "democratic compulsion" to protect the country.
There could be pre-poll as well as post-poll alliances, taking into account the interest of each state, according to reports. "Price rise, the ill-effects of demonetisation and the GST, unemployment and threats to the Constitution will also be on the agenda of the meeting," NCP leader D P Tripathi said. AAP leaders confirmed the party's participation in the Opposition meet called by Naidu. Earlier, the meeting was planned for November 22, but had to be deferred because of the Assembly polls in five states.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was unlikely to be part of the meeting, the sources said, adding that he might join the anti-BJP alliance post the general election.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi are likely to attend the meet, during which the Opposition is also expected to chalk out a joint strategy for the winter session of Parliament. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was also unlikely to take part in the meeting, but her close aide Satish Chandra Mishra might attend it, according to reports.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Sunday mocked the scheduled meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, and said they should first declare a prime ministerial candidate before thinking of ousting the Narendra Modi government. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending the meet.
Taking a dig at the CM, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said she should clarify whether the Communist Party of India(Marxist) and the Congress, also part of the opposition meeting, were friends or opponents of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal. "When the TMC was born in 1998, Mamata Banerjee and her party used to say both the Congress and the CPI(M) are political opponents," Roy said. "The TMC throughout its 20-year history has termed the CPI(M) as its number one political opponent. So, now it should clarify whether the two have become friends," he said.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy are expected to attend the meeting. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav are also among those likely to attend the meeting.Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was unlikely to be part of the meeting, the sources said, adding that he might join the anti-BJP alliance post the general election. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was also unlikely to take part in the meeting, but her close aide Satish Chandra Mishra might attend it, as per PTI report. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was likely to attend the Opposition meet, but in case he was unable to come, then senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav would be present, a party source said.