Opposition Meet Live Updates: AAP to join Congress in mega Opposition meet today, NCP confirms Sharad Pawar’s attendance

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting Day 1 Live Updates: At least 24 Opposition parties will come together for a key two-day gathering in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday, to decide their strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The meeting comes about three weeks after the first meeting that took place in Patna, Bihar on June 23.

The gathering is being seen as a boost to Opposition unity, as nine additional parties will be joining this time. The meeting is expected to focus on concerns related to joint programmes at the national level, strategy on upcoming Parliament session among other issues.

12:18 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 ‘Only aim is to defeat BJP in 2024’: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrived in Bengaluru to take part in the two-day Opposition conclave that will start today. Speaking to reporters, he said, “All Opposition leaders are going to meet today and tomorrow regarding forthcoming Parliament elections. Our only aim is to defeat BJP in the forthcoming Parliament elections. We have the same agenda – we have to save our nation and Constitution. So, we have planned to contest the forthcoming polls united…” VCK is currently a Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) member, headed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). DMK is also scheduled to attend the conclave. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1680805914167902208 12:17 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 Opposition meet: Deliberation to discuss future of the country, says Deputy CM Shivakumar Ahead of the Opposition meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “We feel that with this understanding & unity, we will take it forward and the results will come out – as Karnataka gave us a mandate, the entire country will give us a mandate in 2024.” While addressing a press conference, he added, “This is not the meeting of an individual political party, it is shaping this country for the future of 140 crore people who are suffering on various issues.” 12:15 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 United by common purpose to protect democracy, says Congress’s KC Venugopal Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the parties were united by a common purpose– “to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions.” Addressing a press conference, he added, “These all are under attack by the present regime of the BJP government. They wanted to silence the Opposition’s voice. They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example.” (ANI) 12:13 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 After Patna meet, PM suddenly got reminded of NDA: Jairam Ramesh Reacting to the reports of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on July 18, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “After the Patna Opposition meeting, the PM was suddenly reminded of NDA… now there are attempts to breathe new life into the NDA.” https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1680818374027403264 12:11 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to travel to Bengaluru Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will travel to Bengaluru on Monday for attending the second meeting of the Opposition parties. Top leaders of 24 Opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 12:06 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 Hoardings of Opposition leaders put up along the streets of Bengaluru https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1680793223810240515 12:04 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 ‘There is no problem’: Congress chief Kharge confirms Sharad Pawar’s attendance at meet “I spoke to (Sharad) Pawar today. He said he will be present tomorrow since the Assembly session is beginning today. There is no problem,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on the reports of NCP leader Sharad Pawar skipping the Bengaluru opposition meeting. (PTI) 11:58 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 ‘Oppn never considered JD(S) a part of them’: Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy On joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “Opposition never considered JD(S) a part of them. So, there is no question of JD(S) being a party of any Mahagathbandhan.” On getting any invitation from NDA, he said, “NDA has not invited our partytor any meeting.” (ANI) 11:56 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 Opposition meet news: NCP chief Sharad Pawar to attend key meet tomorrow The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar, will attend the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru. He will, however, skip the dinner party on Monday and head directly to Bengaluru for the full day of talks among leaders of 24 opposition parties on Tuesday, https://twitter.com/maheshtapase/status/1680789337284411392 11:53 (IST) 17 Jul 2023 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah welcomes Opposition leaders Welcoming the Opposition parties and leaders who have arrived in Bengaluru to attend the two-day conclave, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I heartily welcome the leaders of the prominent opposition parties in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption. May the seeds sown in this peaceful garden of harmony bear the fruit to restore secular, socialist, and democratic values as enshrined in our Constitution,” he wrote on Twitter. https://twitter.com/siddaramaiah/status/1680801426996621312