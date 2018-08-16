Opposition leaders to attend ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’

Congress party along with leaders from 17 Opposition parties to attend ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’

The Congress party along with leaders from 17 Opposition parties will converge in New Delhi’s Talkatora stadium on Thursday for the sixth edition of ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao Sammelan’ (Save composite culture convention).

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be present in the meet. The invitations for the convention were also sent to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M. K. Stalin and others.

It is here to note that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not invited for the meet.

According to sources, under the banner of the ‘Sanjhi Viraasat’, the Opposition parties could attack the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on various issues including mob lynching and high profile and controversial Rafale deal.

