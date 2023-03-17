Opposition leaders express concern over trolling of CJI DY Chandrachud, write to President Murmu

At least 13 Opposition leaders have written to President Droupadi Murmu requesting immediate action against the online trolling of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that such a “despicable” act is possible only with the “support of ruling dispensation”.

“We are all aware that the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud is seized of and hearing an important Constitutional issue in the matter of government formation and the Governor’s role in Maharashtra. While the matter is sub judice, the troll army, presumably sympathetic to the interest of the ruling party in Maharashtra, has launched an offensive against the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms,” the letter dated March 16 stated.

The letter is written by Congress MP Vivek Tankha and is supported by party MPs Digvijaya Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil, Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yagnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, Shiv Sena (UBT) member Priyanka Chaturvedi and Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan and Ram Gopal Yadav.

Also Read Is this democracy? Congress alleges Lok Sabha proceedings muted ahead of adjournment

Tankha has also written to Attorney General of India R Venkataramani about this, adding that the parliamentarians have sought an appointment with him on Monday.

“In a matter which is subjudice and in seisin before the Supreme Court, such despicable conduct is only possible if such people enjoy the support of the ruling dispensation,” it read.

The letter, shared on Tankha’s Twitter profile, also read, “This also is a case of interference with the course of justice. We expect immediate action against the persons indulging in troll, but also against people behind it, i.e., supporting and sponsoring it.”

Yes we are ashamed to be members of a society where lumpen & sponsored social media activists & fake accounts holders get away with impunity after hurling filth on the judiciary & CJI. Govt & police at best mute spectators. https://t.co/Pt5djoPgXv — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) March 17, 2023

Earlier, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud while delivering the keynote address at the American Bar Association (India) Conference 2023 on March 3 had spoke about the “threat of trolling”.

“For every little thing that we do – and believe me, as judges, we are no exception to this – you face the threat of being trolled by someone who doesn’t share your point of view. We live today in an age where people are short on their patience, they are short on their tolerance because we are not willing to accept perspectives which are different from our own,” the CJI had said.

“Truth has become the victim in an age of false news. With the spread of social media, something which is said as a seed germinates into virtually a whole theory which can never be tested on the anvil of rationale. But the grave danger that our society face is the danger of not being able to combat what we have now set forth, a change which now humanity has brought in terms of the advent of technology, but which is now perhaps going out of our control,” he added.