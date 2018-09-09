Opposition have no agenda or policy, only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan’: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar addressing media at BJP National Executive Meeting. (Source: Twitter)

Union Minister of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar while addressing the media at the ongoing National Executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday afternoon slammed the opposition by saying that it has agenda or policy and only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan’. A day after BJP chief Amit Shah had said that the party would win with a bigger margin in next year’s general election, Javadekar also stated the same.

“The opposition has no agenda or policy, or strategy. They only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan’. The people of the country know them well. We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019,” he said. Javadekar said the Opposition doesn’t have a leader and is doing negative politics.

The BJP leader also confirmed that a political resolution was moved by Home Minister Rajnath Singh at BJP’s national executive meeting which praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision 2022. The resolution talks about ‘new India’ and a poverty-free India where no one will be shelterless.

Earlier on Saturday, Amit Shah had said that the Narendra Modi-led government is working for “making India” whereas the Congress is working for breaking India. Addressing the party’s national executive meet, Shah said the party would win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a mandate bigger than 2014. The BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 in the 2014 parliamentary election.

He said that Narendra Modi government has worked a lot for the development of the country. Today, India has surpassed France in terms of economy. The BJP has government in 19 states and ruling 75 per cent of the country.

“We should not be complacent and should work to ensure a bigger victory in 2019,” he said. Taking a dig at efforts by some opposition parties to stich together a grand alliance against the BJP, Shah said, “Mahagathbandhan is an eyewash, an illusion and is based on falsehood.”