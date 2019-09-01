Opposition demotivated by public support to BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra will culminate on September 8 at Rohtak with a public rally to be addressed by PM Modi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has claimed that the opposition parties in the state are demotivated by the public response to his statewide ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’. Khattar’s yatra reached Gurugram on the tenth day on Saturday where he addressed the public. He said that the way his yatra is receiving the blessings of large crowds everywhere clearly indicates the public is happy with our work in the last five years.

“The massive support for the Yatra has demotivated opposition leaders. Large crowds of people gathered each day at the 70-80 points we have covered, to welcome the yatra and extend their support,” Khattar said while addressing people in Gurugram on Saturday.

Till Saturday, Khattar had covered 55 constituencies of the state where polls are due in October. The Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. The yatra is slated to culminate on September 8 at Rohtak with a public rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the remaining days, Khattar will cover the 35 constituencies.

“Rohtak rally will be a historical gathering. It will not only be a symbol of our victory but also an eye-opener for the opposition,” he said.

Addressing the crowd in Narnaul, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government has delivered more than it promised in the last five years. He claimed that uninterrupted power is being supplied to 4,137 villages. He also took the opportunity to ask people to stop power theft, pay outstanding bills and get the meters installed.

Further, he rejected the opposition parties’ allegations of poor employment rate in the state. Khattar said that people in Haryana have got jobs in a transparent manner.

In Rewari, Khattar said that his government purchased every single grain of millet, mustard and sunflower produced in the state in the last five years. He said that it was his government that ensured water reaches Ahirwal, where it had never reached in the last 30 years.

“We have implemented schemes for everyone and now we are moving towards making every family prosperous,” he added.

Buoyed by performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is aiming to increase its 2014 tally of 47 seats to over 75 in the October elections. In the general elections held in April-May, the BJP won all 10 parliamentary seats in the state.