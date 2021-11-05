Opposition corners Nitish Kumar over ‘ineffective’ alcohol ban after 24 die of ‘spurious liquor’ consumption in Bihar

Bihar minister Janak Chamar termed the incident unfortunate, saying that only the poor perish in such incidents.

At least 24 people died in Bihar after allegedly consuming illegal liquor in the last two days in two separate incidents. While various media reports have pegged the death toll at 24, Bihar Minister Sunil Kumar had yesterday confirmed the death of 21 people. The incident happened in Bettiah and Gopalganj districts.

Bihar minister Janak Chamar termed the incident unfortunate, saying that only the poor perish in such incidents. “Conspiracy on the pretext of spurious liquor can be seen. Those who consume it are poor. When action is taken and raids are done, the weak get nabbed, the weak die. It’s unfortunate,” said Janak Chamar.

Chamar said that he has visited every bereaved family and is in touch with the officials. “We visited every bereaved family, the deceased can’t be brought back but people are praying for those who are fighting for their lives in hospitals. I’m in touch with DM, SP and officers concerned. Such things are happening, fear of police is not being seen,” said Chamar.

Kundan Kumar, District Magistrate, West Champaran, said that the police have verified the information of the death of 8 people in Bettiah and prima facie it appears to be due to consumption of spurious liquor.

Over 40 people have lost their lives in Bihar due to the consumption of spurious liquid since January this year.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, however, claimed that over 50 people had died in the last three days. “When you drink the wrong thing, you will die – Nitish ji. More than 50 deaths have occurred due to spurious liquor in the last 3 days only under the rule of those who speak about prohibition. The Chief Minister himself keeps threatening to teach a hard lesson to the drunkards instead of taking action against the administration, the mafia and the smuggler police,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

“जब गड़बड़ चीज पीजियेगा तो आप चले जाइयेगा”- नीतीश जी शराबबंदी पर बड़बड़ करने वालों के राज में विगत 3 दिनों में ही जहरीली शराब से 50 से अधिक मौतें हो चुकी है। मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं, प्रशासन, माफिया और तस्कर पुलिस पर कारवाई की बजाय पीने वालों को कड़ा सबक सिखाने की धमकी देते रहते है। pic.twitter.com/56WTi9RCVR — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 5, 2021

Sharing the video on Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav said, “When the Chief Minister was giving a lecture on the incident, two trucks of liquor were recovered from the school of the BJP minister who was standing next to him (CM). It is also mentioned in the police FIR. Bihar Police has not been able to arrest the minister’s accused brother till date. This is the truth of their alleged alcohol ban.”

इन चीख़ों का गड़बड़ DNA वाली NDA सरकार और तीन नंबरिया पार्टी के मुखिया पर कुछ फ़र्क नहीं पड़ता। जहरीली शराब से बिहार में दिवाली के दिन सरकार द्वारा 35 से अधिक लोग मारे गए। हाँ! किसी की सनक से बिहार में कागजों पर शराबबंदी है अन्यथा खुली छूट है क्योंकि ब्लैक में मौज और लूट है। pic.twitter.com/9Wz0WNuq81 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 4, 2021

Yadav claimed that over 35 people were killed yesterday. “Due to someone’s madness, there is a liquor ban on paper in Bihar, otherwise it is available in black and there is loot,” said Yadav.