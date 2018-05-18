Opposition Congress to meet Manipur governor to stake claim to form government

The governor had then invited the BJP, which had only won 21 seats out of the 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly.

Amid the political development in Karnataka, Opposition Congress in Manipur today said the party leaders would meet the governor tomorrow to stake claim to form the government in the north-eastern state. Opposition leader of Manipur Legislative Assembly O Ibobi Singh today told reporters that since his party was the single largest party as it had won 28 seats out of 60, during the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, he would state claim to form the government.

The governor had then invited the BJP, which had only won 21 seats out of the 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly, he said. Singh said he would meet the governor tomorrow following the swearing-in of BJP leader B S Yeddyuraapa as chief minister of Karnataka.

He said there should be an equal rule and law in a country and that there should not be any discrimination as there is only one Constitution in India. The governor of Karnataka had invited the leader of the BJP Legislature Party which won the state Assembly elections as the largest single party.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats, but is short of a simple majority. On the other hand, the Congress and the JD(S), which have already announced a post-poll tie-up, won 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

The combine had claimed before Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to have the requisite numbers to form government in the state. The Governor, however, invited the BJP to form the government and has given it 15 days to prove its majority. The Congress and the JD(S) had last night jointly petitioned before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the oath-taking ceremony.

The apex court, however, decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in. Yeddyurappa took oath as the chief minister of the state this morning.