Opposition clubs Swiss data, declining rupee value to target government; BJP in defensive mode

The opposition parties led by Congress on Friday combined the latest Swiss data claiming 50% rise in Indian deposits and the falling rupee value to target the BJP government. The opposition said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an explanation to the country on what happened to his promise of bringing back black money. This prompted a sharp response from the ruling party which said that it wasn’t appropriate to assume that these deposits are all the illicit money.

The Congress party released a video clip of PM Modi’s speech from a rally in the run-up to the 2014 general elections to slam then UPA government over the fall in rupee value. The party said that ‘PM Modi has to answer questions he had asked the UPA government’.

The rupee touched an all-time low and breached the 69 per dollar mark on Thursday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reminded the PM about his tall promises he had made in 2014 and 2016. He tweeted that in 2014, the PM had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each bank account and in 2016, he had said that the demonetisation will help in checking illicit money.

“In 2014, he said: I will bring back all the “BLACK” money in Swiss Banks and put Rs 15 lakh in each Indian bank account. In 2016, he said: Demonetisation will cure India of “BLACK” money. In 2018, he says: 50 per cent jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is “WHITE” money. No “BLACK” (money) in Swiss banks!” he tweeted.

Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram also attacked the government over falling rupee value. “Looking forward to BJP’s achhe din when the US dollar will trade at One dollar = Rs 40!” he tweeted.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo also attacked the BJP over promises to bring ‘achhe din’. “Bravo! #DeMonetisation? Swiss Bank money flying. India losing,” she tweeted.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury too blasted the government over Swiss banks data. He said that the deposits in the banks are not a surprise as businessmen are fleeing India after looting public money under PM Modi’s watch.

BJP’s ally Janata Dal (United) said that the rise in deposits in Swiss banks is a matter of grave concern. Party spokesperson KC Tyagi said that they were expecting that the demonetisation decision will hit black money hard, “but the latest figures are a matter of grave concern”.

Meanwhile, defending the government, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is not appropriate to assume that all this is black money or illegal transactions. He informed that India has signed a treaty with Switzerland under which the Swiss government will share data on transactions from January 1, 2018 until December 31, 2018.

Promising strong action in case if someone is found guilty, he said, “We will have all information… the government will take strong action against them.”

In a blog, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that only illegitimate deposits made overseas are subject to scrutiny. He said that Indians who have illegally parked unaccounted money in Swiss banks will face harsh penal proceedings under the black money law after Switzerland starts sharing details of accounts from next year under a bilateral agreement on automatic exchange of information.