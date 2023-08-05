Opposition bloc INDIA’s third meeting to be held in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) to host, says Sanjay Raut

The third meeting of Opposition front INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will take place in Mumbai on August 31-September 1 in Mumbai, which will be hosted by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday said that Thackeray will host visiting opposition leaders, including five Chief Ministers, for dinner on August 31.

The two-day deliberations, which will be held at Grand Hyatt hotel, will begin in the evening of August 31 and from 10 AM on September 1. The meeting will be followed by a press conference, Raut added.

Earlier, a Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting was underway in this regard. NCP founder Sharad Pawar, his party’s state unit chief Jayant Patil and national working president Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and colleagues Subhash Desai and Raut, Congress leaders and former chief ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, Congress Legislature Party chief Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Congress state unit chief Nana Patole, were present in the meeting, reported PTI.

INDIA, an alliance of 26 Opposition parties, was formed recently to take on the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting took place in Patna on June 23, which was convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The second one took place in Bengaluru on July 18.