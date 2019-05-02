Opposition alliance divided over PM candidate: Ram Vilas Paswan

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 12:38:57 PM

Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday slammed the opposition alliance, saying no one knows who is their Prime Ministerial candidate as they are "divided" on the issue.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday slammed the opposition alliance, saying no one knows who is their Prime Ministerial candidate as they are “divided” on the issue. He said the opposition alliance was speaking in different voices.

“Who is prime ministerial candidate of opposition alliance? No one knows this while in BJP Narendra Modi is there. On the matter of PM, the opposition alliance is divided,” Paswan said while addressing an election meeting here on Wednesday evening.

“While SP-BSP are saying something, Congress says something different. Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee are also dreaming of becoming PM. Despite not having an MP in Lok Sabha and not contesting polls Mayawati is also dreaming of becoming PM. How can she become PM?,” he said. Paswan was here to support BJP candidate Virendra Singh Mast.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Opposition alliance divided over PM candidate: Ram Vilas Paswan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition