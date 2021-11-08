BSF jurisdiction row: Why has Punjab not challenged notification in SC, asks Congress’ Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari asked why the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had not challenged the central government's notification on BSF in the Supreme Court.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday slammed his party-led Punjab government over the Centre’s move of extending the BSF’s jurisdiction in the state, asking why the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had not challenged the central government’s notification in the Supreme Court.

“Why hasn’t the Punjab govt challenged the BSF notification under Article 131 in the SC? Is its opposition a mere political tokenism or is the Punjab govt serious about protecting federalism,” Tewari told news agency ANI when asked about his tweet on the issue.

Earlier today, he raised the same concern on Twitter. “It has been close to a month now Central Govt by notification has extended @BSF_India operational remit in Punjab to 50 Kilometres.Why till now notification has not been challenged by @PunjabGovtIndia under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India. Is opposition to it mere tokenism?” he wrote.

The Central government had recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

A special session of the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be convened today to reject the Centre’s notification extending the jurisdiction of BSF. Chief Minister Channi had vehemently opposed the move, calling it a “direct attack on federalism”.

Tewari, one of the G-23 members who wrote the explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi last year demanding sweeping organisational changes, had last month alleged that there was “chaos and anarchy” in Punjab Congress.

He also also called the Mallikarjun Kharge-led committee a “serious error of judgment”. Sonia Gandhi had formed the three-member committee in May to find a solution to the crisis in Punjab.