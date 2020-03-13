Opposing NRC, Arvind Kejriwal says his family, entire Cabinet don’t have birth certificates

CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly. (Pic: AAP)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the central government to withdraw the National Population Register (NPR) and proposed a nationwide National Register of Citizenship (NRC). He said that over 90% of people do not have birth certificates to prove their citizenship. “Under the NPR and NRC, people will be asked to prove their citizenship. But 90% of people don’t have birth certificates to prove their citizenship. Will everyone be sent to the detention center? This fear is haunting everyone. My appeal to the Centre is to stop NPR and NRC,” the chief minister said while speaking during a discussion on a resolution against NPR in the Delhi Assembly today.

The chief minister further disclosed that neither his family nor any member of the Delhi cabinet have birth certificates. “I do not have a birth certificate, my wife doesn’t have it, my parents don’t have it. There are six members in my family — four of them do not have birth certificates that the central government is asking for. So, will we be sent to detention centres?” Arvind Kejriwal asked. He further said that his entire cabinet did not have a birth certificate. Kejriwal then turned to Speaker asking him whether he had a birth certificate. To which, Speaker Ram Nivas Goyal responded in the negative.

Kejriwal’s comments come a day after Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Rajya Sabha that no documents will be sought during NPR and no one will be marked in the ‘D’ (doubtful) category. Reacting to this, the Delhi CM argued that while the Home Minister has clarified on the NPR, documents will still be required during NRC. “And what documents will be needed in NRC – only birth certificates issued by municipalities or panchayats,” the chief minister claimed. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this year said that the central government had not decided anything on NRC.

Today, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the implementation of the process of NPR in the national capital. The chief minister said NPR is the first step for a nationwide NRC, and going ahead with NPR automatically makes room for the NRC. Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that if the central government wanted to implement NPR, it must do so in the 2010 format without adding any new points. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh too have demanded the NPR in 2010 format.