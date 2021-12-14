Oppo unveils Air Glass ‘assisted reality’ device; here’s everything to know about it

Oppo will launch the Air Glass sometime in Q1 2022 in China.

Oppo took the wraps off Air Glass, an “assisted reality” device, at its annual Inno Day event in China on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The device packs Oppo-designed innovations including a Spark Micro Projector with Micro LED, and a bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display, and cicada wave design. The device is said to support four different user interactions—touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion.

“Oppo has been looking for the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time. And now, with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product which is within the reach of consumers,” said Levin Liu, Oppo Vice President and Head of Oppo Research Institute. “As its futuristic design suggests, Oppo Air Glass is set to revolutionise the way we view and consume information. The easy-to-use display can present key messages we need right in front of our eyes. With Oppo Air Glass, the world will never look the same again,” he added.

Oppo Air Glass: Wear it like a pair of regular glasses

Oppo Air Glass is built around a monocle waveguide design with, as Oppo puts it, “free-flowing curves, which give birth to its lightweight and minimalist appearance.” The device weighs just 30g.

The frame is made using CNC technique. Oppo will also target this for regular use, as a “stylish tech accessory.”

Price and Availability

Oppo will launch the Air Glass sometime in Q1 2022 in China. The device will be available in two colors—Black and White, along with two custom frame accessories. Oppo hasn’t revealed pricing yet. It is however confirmed that the smart glass will be a limited-edition device and will most probably be a China-only affair. The company also said that the smart glass SDK is also going to be launched soon without mentioning the definite time.