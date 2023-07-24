scorecardresearch
Oppenheimer row: Anurag Thakur raps CBFC for allowing alleged ‘Bhagavad Gita’ scene in Nolan’s magnum opus

The minister has directed the filmmaker to remove the controversial scene from the film and has warned of strict action against the officials responsible for passing the scene.

Written by India News Desk
Oppenheimer| Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur irked over the Bhagavad Gita scene in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. (PTI)

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that he is upset with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for clearing objectionable scenes in Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer, reported The Indian Express. 

Christopher Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer has triggered controversy over an alleged scene, in which the titular character played by Cillian Murphy appears to have sex as he reads out verses from an ancient Sanskrit scripture, purportedly the Bhagavad Gita.

The minister has directed the filmmaker to remove the controversial scene from the film and has warned of strict action against the officials responsible for passing the scene.

The alleged scene has left the internet irked and the users have called it out for hurting ‘Hindu religious sentiments.’

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Information commissioner of the Centre, Uday Mahurkar said, “The scene is an insult to Bhagavad Gita, which is our holy book…How could someone demean it this way? The scene is an assault on our values and civilisation. It’s an assault on the Hindu community.”

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the film a U/A rating, making it suitable for viewers above 13 years, after studio Universal Pictures cut some scenes to reduce its length, reported PTI.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 15:08 IST

