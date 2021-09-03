Opinion Poll: BJP to retain Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand; AAP to emerge as single largest party in Punjab

While the Congress is in power in Punjab, the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Opinion Poll 2022 Assembly Elections: With less than 8 months to go for Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, all eyes have been on the mood of voters. While the Congress is in power in Punjab, the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party has been campaigning extensively in all the four states. While it has been a prominent force in Punjab, the party now wants to cement its foot in Goa, UP and Uttarakhand. The Uttar Pradesh election is being seen as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Ahead of the polls, the ABP-C voter survey has been released today showing the mood of the voters in all these three states.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

The opinion poll has predicted that AAP may emerge as the single largest party in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly Election. While the ruling Congress is expected to slip at number two position with 38-46 seats, AAP may get 51-57 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal 16-24 seats and the BJP may get zero to one seat. According to the C Voter Survey, the Congress party’s vote share will be around 28.8 per cent, SAD 21.8 per cent, AAP 35.1 per cent and the BJP 7.3 per cent. When it comes to popular CM face, 18 per cent people want to see Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister, 22 per cent want to see Arvind Kejriwal, 19 per cent Sukhbir Badal, 16 per cent Bhagwant Mann, 15 per cent Navjot Singh Sidhu and 10 per cent others leaders.

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022

According to the C-Voter Survey, BJP may get 43 per cent votes, Congress 23 per cent, Aam Aadmi Party 6 per cent and others 4 per cent in the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. The ruling BJP may retain power by winning 44-48 seats, Congress 19 to 23 seats, Aam Aadmi Party 0 to 4 seats and others 0 to 2 seats out of total 70 assembly seats. In Uttarakhand, 30 per cent of people want Harish Rawat as the CM, 23 per cent of people support Pushkar Singh Dhami, 19 per cent Anil Baluni, 10 per cent Col Kothiyal, 4 per cent Satpal Maharaj while 14 per cent people want some other leaders.

Goa Assembly Polls 2022

According to C-Voter, BJP can get 39 per cent votes, Congress 15 per cent, AAP 22 per cent and others 24 per cent in Goa Assembly Election 2022. BJP can retain power in Goa by winning 22 to 26 seats, Congress may get 3-7 seats, AAP 4-8 seats and others may win 3-7 seats. Goa has 40 assembly seats.

Manipur Assembly Election 2022

In Manipur, the BJP may get around 40 per cent votes while the Congress may bag 35 per cent vote share, NPF 6 per cent and 17 per cent votes may go to others parties/independents. Of the total 60 seats in Manipur, the BJP may get 32-36 seats, the Congress 18-26, the NPF 2-6 and the other 0-4. Thus, the BJP may retain power in Manipur as well.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

In UP Election 2022, the BJP may get 42 per cent votes, the opposition Samajwadi Party may get 30 per cent votes, BSP 16 per cent, Congress 5 per cent and others 7 per cent. Thus the BJP is set to retain the biggest state going to polls next year. It may come as a relief for the saffron party which has been facing backlash over its handling of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP may retain power in the 403 assembly house by winning 259-267 seats, SP may get 109-117, BSP 12-16, Congress 3-7 and others 6-10.