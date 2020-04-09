Operation SHIELD: Arvind Kejriwal’s new plan to contain COVID-19 in Delhi

SHIELD is an acronym of steps that will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. (PTI)

COVID-19 in Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched ‘Operation SHIELD’ to break the continuous transmission of Coronavirus in the national capital. SHIELD is an acronym of steps that will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus in places where it has not reached yet. In Operation SHIELD, S stands for sealing, H for home quarantine, I for isolation of infected patients, E for essential supply, L for local sanitisation and D for door to door health check-ups.

Under the operation, 21 areas where cases have been found will be completely sealed and residents will be home quarantined. However, essential services will be delivered to the residents’ doorsteps. The Delhi government has identified 21 areas that have reported positive cases. The chief minister today said that his government had begun containment of 20 localities in the national capital to protect citizens from COVID-19. “Provisions of essential items are being made for people living in these areas,” he said in a tweet.

I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi govt’s Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19. https://t.co/3N2UauewWe — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2020

Kejriwal also appealed to the people living in the containment areas to cooperate with his government’s Operation SHIELD. “These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19,” he said. Not only this, the government has also made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks when they are out. Coronavirus is highly contagious and spreads through droplets. “Corona outbreak can be prevented to a great extent by wearing a mask,” the AAP said in a tweet.

So far, Delhi has reported 669 cases with 21 recoveries and nine deaths. The number of cases in the national capital witnessed a sharp spike due to Tablighi Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin last month. Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain stated that out of total cases in the capital, 426 cases were linked to Nizamuddin Markaz.