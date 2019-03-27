In wishing DRDO for Mission Shakti, Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

After Mission Shakti Political war erupts: Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully conducting Mission Shakti details of which were revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi, however, went on to mock PM Modi in the same tweet.

“Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet moments after PM Modi concluded his TV address.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

The Congress chief was not alone in ridiculing the PM over his address to nation to declare India’s anti-satellite missile mission a success. Opposition leaders like former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh too criticised PM Modi.

Also Read: What is Mission Shakti? Features of ASAT-Anti Satellite Missile that India tested today

“Modi got himself hour of free TV, diverted nation’s attention away from issues on ground,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

“Mountains and molehills spring to mind!” tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Mountains and molehills spring to mind! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 27, 2019

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress also criticised PM Modi for trying to ‘take the credit’ of the achievement of space scientists in shooting down a live satellite.

“Narendra Modi should stop taking credit for the achievement or job done by others. Shooting down a satellite is the credit of our scientists. The Modi government in the last five years has failed to provide any relief to the people of the country,” senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. PM Modi, in his address to the nation telecast live on Doordarshan, said India’s action was not directed against any country.

Mission Shakti, which was led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was aimed at strengthening India’s overall security, he said

“Shooting down a low earth orbit satellite is a rare achievement for the country. The satellite was orbiting at an altitude of 300 km, he said, describing India as a space power,” the PM added.