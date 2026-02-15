India accelerated hydropower construction over the Chenab river earlier this month — sparking vehement criticism from neighbouring Pakistan. The project comes less than a year after New Delhi suspended the Indus Water Treaty and vowed that Islamabad ” not get a single drop of water that belongs to India”. The 1,856 MW dam has been informally dubbed ‘Operation Sawalkot‘ and signals New Delhi’s continued resolve to pursue hydroelectric projects in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

The project has drawn strong reactions from across the border. As per a report by Network 18, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson expressed “grave concern” and said, “Pakistan will not compromise on its water rights.”

On the other hand India’s stance via the MEA stated, “Any development project that happens in India is based on our understanding. That is how we look at this particular project,” as quoted by Network 18. The officials have also stressed that Sawalkot is designed as a run-of-the-river project and does not involve diverting the water outside the basin.

‘Operation Sawalkot’: India fast-tracks hydro projects

India’s renewed push to fast-track the 1,865 MV Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project after years of delays has been dubbed informally as “Operation Sawalkot” in some media reports — a riff on Operation Sindoor launched by New Delhi last year. The acceleration also comes against the backdrop of India putting the Indus Waters Treaty in temporary suspension following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“Pakistan will not get a single drop of water that belongs to India. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India’s resolve and no one in the world can deter us from this commitment,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insisted during a public rally in May 2025.

India has so far refrained from blocking the flow of water — while accelerating hydropower projects along the Chenab. The Centre issued firm directions to fast-track four major hydropower projects along the Chenab river system in January this year.

What changed now, and why is it being seen as a signal?

The recent development is that NHPC has floated a Rs 5,129 crore tender for major civil and hydro-mechanical works. This move has been read as a sharper policy message on India’s water and infrastructure decisions in Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report by Financial Express, the tender (dated February 5, 2026) is for the Lot-1 package, covering key components such as diversion tunnels, access tunnels, coffer dams/dykes, dam works, roads and hydro-mechanical installations. The report added that the online bid submission last date is March 20, 2026, and techno-commercial bids are to open March 24, with a 108-month (nine-year) timeline and an electronic reverse auction process.

Why does this matter politically beyond a single dam?

Beyond the electricity push, the Sawalkot push is being framed as part of a wider strategic posture linking energy security, treaty-linked water politics, and regional signalling. A senior government official, as quoted by the Financial Express, stated that the renewed focus aims to fully utilise India’s permissible rights and help grid stability. It also added that such projects can support round-the-clock clean power while boosting jobs and infrastructure in the region.