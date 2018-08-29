‘Operation Pink’: 24 held for harassing women in public spaces in Gautam Budh Nagar

Today’s action comes amid stepped up efforts by the district police toward women safety. (File photo: IE)

Twenty-four people were arrested today by the Gautam Budh Nagar police’s anti-Romeo squads for allegedly harassing women in public spaces, police said.

The anti-women harassment drive, ‘Operation Pink’, was conducted in Kasna and Phase 2 areas of the district on directions from Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma, they said.

“The squads toured around schools, parks, markets, coaching centres and other public spaces,” a police official said.

“Twenty men have been arrested in the Kasna area, while four were held in the Phase 2 area for making vulgar and indecent comments on women and girls,” he said.

Those held have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 294 (obscene acts and songs to the annoyance of others), police said.

Fifteen people were arrested yesterday in the Sector 24 police station area, while another five were held by the anti-Romeo squads for similar offences in the Sector 20 police station area on August 23, even as several others were let off with warnings.

The anti-Romeo squads are sleuths — both male and female — deployed in public places in plain clothes. The squad was formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of chief minister in Uttar Pradesh last year to put a check on stalkers and eve-teasers.