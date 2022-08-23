Operation Lotus in Delhi? BJP tried luring our MLAs for Rs 5 crore each, claims AAP; BJP hits back

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his Aam Aadmi party claimed that the BJP had offered Sisodia the CM seat from their party, the AAP doubled down on the accusations on Tuesday and alleged that the BJP had tried to buy its MLAs for Rs 5 crore each in a bid to bring down the Arvind Kejriwal government. AAP has also claimed that they have a recording of the BJP’s offer made to Kejriwal, stating that they will reveal the video at some time in the future.

“Our MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore. We defeated BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’,” said AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, pointing out how the BJP has used “Operation Lotus” to topple elected state governments by disrespecting the people’s mandate. Bhardwaj claimed that BJP indulges in ‘Operation Lotus’ whenever they fail to win people’s mandate in any state and cited examples of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, among others. Pointing to an example from Maharashtra, Bhardwaj said that all the cases against NCP’s Ajit Pawar were dropped after he joined hands with the BJP for a brief period to bring Devendra Fadnavis to power.

Reacting to a question on when AAP is going to release the proof of the ‘offer’ made to Sisodia by the BJP, Bhardwaj said that decision of when and how to release the evidence will be decided by the party’s top leadership.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused AAP of trying to divert people’s attention from the corruption cases against Sisodia.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma claimed that such evidences cannot be taken seriously, stating that the AAP might indulge in staging a fake recording, claiming it to be BJP’s offer, by using their own party workers for solving their purpose. Another BJP MP from Delhi Manoj Tiwari has challenged Sisodia to reveal the name of the person who had allegedly asked him to join BJP.