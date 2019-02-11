Operation Lotus flounders in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa admits meeting JD(S) MLA’s son

B S Yeddyurappa (Reuters)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa has admitted that he met Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur last week. During the meeting, the two had allegedly discussed Naganagouda’s joining the BJP.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had last Friday come out with audio recording of a supposed conversation between the BJP leader and Sharanagouda. During the conversation, Yeddyurappa was allegedly trying to poach the MLA offering him money as well as ministerial position.

Dismissing the clip as fake, Yeddyurappa said the CM was “expert in voice recording”. The former chief minister also offered to resign if it is proved that he was poaching leaders.

“Yes, it is true that Sharanagouda came and met me at 12.30 (am) at the circuit house in Devadurga where I was staying and we discussed some things. Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has indulged in third-grade politics by sending Sharanagouda to carry out a sting on me, ” Yeddyurappa was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Kumaraswamy claimed that Sharanagouda recorded his discussion with the BJP leader and then informing him. Sharanagouda, who was at Kumaraswamy’s press conference told the media that he recorded the conversation. “I was concerned by their efforts to topple the pro-farmer government,” he added as per the paper.