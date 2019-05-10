Operation Lotus 2.0? BS Yedyurappa signals trouble in Congress-JDS govt, says 20 disgruntled MLAs ready to defect

At least 20 MLAs of the Congress party are dissatisfied with the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka and could switch at any time, Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit president and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa has claimed. This is not the first time that poaching rumours have hit the Kumaraswamy government since the Congress-JD(S) joined hands after contesting against each other to form a coalition government in the state. Yeddyurappa stated that these MLAs were upset with the style of functioning of Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy's government. Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa: More than 20 Congress MLAs are not happy with the present government, they might take any decision at any time. Let us wait and see. pic.twitter.com\/KLtPDfNCmv \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019 Speaking to news agency ANI, Yeddyurappa said, "More than 20 Congress MLAs are not happy with the present government, they might take any decision at any time. Let us wait and see." Earlier, in a reference to the Karnataka government, the former CM had said that the infighting within the coalition government will intensify after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results on May 23, 2019. The BJP state chief also assured that the saffron party will not make any attempt or interfere in the internal matters of the Kumaraswamy government to destabilise it. ALSO READ |\u00a0Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: BJP has capability to protect India from any threat, says PM Modi The Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after the assembly election results were declared on May 15, 2018, but failed to form the government. In the 224-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats, Congress 80, JD(S) 38 and others 2. Congress and JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance and decided to come together to form a coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. But in the late night drama on May 16, 2019, Governor Vajubhai Vala had asked BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, the leader of the single largest party in the assembly, to form the government. The incident irked both Congress and JD(S), who had already staked claim to form the government. The duo approached the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra seeking an urgent hearing of the plea challenging the Governor's decision. On May 18, 2019, the Supreme Court held that BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the assembly on May 19. But, Yedurappa resigned from the CM's post without facing a floor test, as the saffron party fell short of required numbers. Finally, the swearing-in ceremony of the coalition government of Congress- JD(S) took place on May 21, 2019.