Operation Kamal returns in Karnataka? Siddaramaiah blames BJP for defections of MLAs, Yeddyurappa says not true

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (IE)

Karnataka crisis: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the resignations of 11 MLAs (8 from Congress and 3 from JDS) that pushed the coalition government on the brink of collapse. He, however, said that the government will survive and there was no threat to it.

Speaking on the current crisis, the Congress leader said: “This clearly shows that BJP is behind all these defections. It is Operation Kamala (a term to describe BJP’s alleged attempt to pull down the government)…Everything is fine. Don’t worry. The government will survive, there is no threat to the government.”

Siddaramaiah also said that he was in touch with 5-6 MLAs but can’t reveal all the details. “Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party,” he added. Earlier, it was reported that some of the MLAs were ready to take back their resignations only if Siddaramaiah is appointed as the next CM.

Reports suggest that there are two factions in Karnataka Congress led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and it has been troubling the coalition government for the very long time. Even Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy has admitted that power tussle in the state had made it impossible for him to run the state.

While Siddaramaiah blamed the saffron party for the current crisis in the state, Union Minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said that it was Congress party which was trying to throw out HD Kumaraswamy. “It’s Congress party’s game plan to out HD Deve Gowda and family. Siddaramaiah and some senior leaders are involved in it,” he said. BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also denied his role in the current situation. The former Karnataka CM said that he was nowhere related to this.

JDS MLAs who have resigned are H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, and K Gopalaiah. Congress MLAs are Ramalinga Reddy, BC Patil, Pratapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, ST Somashekhar, Byrati Basavaraj, and Soumya Reddy. All the rebel legislators are currently staying in Mumbai.

Congress leader and Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar today met JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru to contain the worsening situation in the state.