By: | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2018 12:42 AM
Operation Gherabandi: 14 people arrested, 6 kg cannabis seized (Image: PTI)

The Ghaziabad police in a special drive ‘Operation Gherabandi’ arrested about 14 people and seized around six kg of cannabis and 100 cartons of smuggled liquor, an official said today.

The operation was launched last evening and between 6 pm and 11 pm the police arrested drug peddlers, liquor smugglers and those accused of snatching ornaments and mobile phones, SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

During the drive, 188 vehicles were seized and 1,188 were fined. A pecuniary fine Rs 1.5 lakh was imposed on the errant drivers, he said.

The SSP said around 14 suspects were arrested from whom six kg cannabis was seized, while 100 cartons of smuggled liquor were also confiscated from a vehicle at the Loni road area.

One snatched mobile phone, a stolen bike and two knives were also recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, Krishna said.

