Operation Blue Star anniversary: Security beefed up in Amritsar after clashes in Golden Temple; pro-Khalistan slogans raised; watch video

According to reports, the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) on Wednesday raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the premises of the iconic temple.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar today witnessed clashes and pro-Khalistan slogans being raised on the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star today. According to reports, the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) on Wednesday raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the premises of the iconic temple. Swords were brandished and sticks were used even as radical Sikh elements clashed with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in front of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikh religion, IANS reported today.

The incident took place just about 100 feet from the sanctum sanctorum ‘Harmandir Sahib’, the holiest of Sikh shrines located inside the Golden Temple complex. At least one person was injured as the SGPC task force members tried to prevent the radical elements from disturbing the ceremony.

Akal Takht jathedar (chief) Gurbachan Singh said the ceremony was held “peacefully” as a remembrance of the sacrifice of hundreds of people who were killed during the Army’s ‘Operation Blue Star’ in June 1984. The SGPC officials said the situation was prevented from getting out of control due to swift action by the task force members. Police personnel, present inside the shrine complex in the civil dress, tried to control the situation from getting out of hand. “A turban was thrown on the ground in the clash,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying by IANS.

WATCH: Pro-Khalistan slogans being raised inside Golden Temple

#WATCH Amritsar: On anniversary of Operation Bluestar, All India Sikh Students Federation raises pro-Khalistan slogans inside Golden Temple premises.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/nEELgwTGti — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

Singh has condemned all types of sloganeering by AISSF. “It is not good to raise slogans inside the Golden Temple when Gurbani is played,” the Akal Takht jathedar chief said. The AISSF was founded in 1944, is a Sikh student organisation and political organisation in India. Earlier on Tuesday, radical outfit named Dal Khalsa on Tuesday staged ‘genocide remembrance parade’ in Amritsar to pay homage to the people killed in the attack.

Security has been tightened outside Golden Temple following the incident. Five Rapid Action Force companies and several companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order. In the run-up to the anniversary, the Punjab Police have also busted a few modules which allegedly operated at the behest of foreign-based handlers to cause communal disturbances, according to ANI report.

The Army had carried out Operation Blue Star in June 1984 to smoke out terrorists from the Golden Temple complex.