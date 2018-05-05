Open to forming new panel if error found: Amarinder Singh on history book row

The chief minister said that he would “have a relook at the committee set up by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, and if needed, constitute a fresh committee to amend the syllabus in the light of the controversy surrounding the Class 11 and 12 history syllabus.” (IE)

Facing attack from opposition parties over alleged deletion of chapters on Sikh Gurus from class 12 history book, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today said that he is open to constituting a fresh committee to reexamine the history books, if needed. Responding to a question on the alleged deletion of crucial chapters on Sikh Gurus from the history books, he said it was “ironic” that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was questioning the new syllabus since it was their government which formed the committee that reworked the school syllabus. Singh was speaking at a function organised by a private news channel.

He claimed that errors, if any, in the history syllabus could be ascribed to the committee that the previous SAD-BJP government had constituted to review the syllabus to align it with that of the NCERT. The chief minister said that he would “have a relook at the committee set up by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government, and if needed, constitute a fresh committee to amend the syllabus in the light of the controversy surrounding the Class 11 and 12 history syllabus.”

Last week, he had lambasted the opposition for trying to spread “misinformation” on a sensitive religious issue and had said that they had shown “gross irresponsibility” by making a “baseless” public statement without bothering to check the facts. Singh claimed that the chapters pertaining to Sikh history had only been shifted from class 12 to class 11.

The chief minister today said that firm action would be taken, in case any error is found in the syllabus, including constitution of a fresh committee to re-examine the history books if needed. Hitting out at former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, he wondered if the SAD president actually bothered to read Sikh history.

The Class 11 history book, which was being targeted by the opposition, has not been published yet, Singh said and wondered how anyone could guess its content. He alleged that the Akalis were in the habit of making “religion their business” when out of power, and “business their religion” when in power. To a question regarding targeted killings of political leaders, the chief minister said all the seven major cases of such motivated killings in the state had been cracked by the Punjab police.

Singh warned that his government would not allow any anti-India element, particularly Pakistan’s ISI to “foment trouble” in the state by “radicalising” the youth. On farm loan waiver, the chief minister reiterated that the process to waive farm debt of 10.25 lakh farmers covered under the scheme would be completed by November. After that, once the financial situation in the state improves, more such programmes would be launched for farmers’ welfare, he said.