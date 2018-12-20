Open letter to Yogi Adityanath: Former bureaucrats slam ‘politics of hate’ under UP government

The letter said that in any civilized society world over, the killing of a policeman is a more serious offence than any other crime because it represents an assault on the very basis of that civilisation.” (File photo: PTI)

In a sharp criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government, 83 former civil servants, which included ex-foreign secretaries Shyam Saran and Shivsankar Menon, have written an open letter criticising the central and the state governments for their alleged failure in acting against the killers of a police officer in Bulandshahr town of the state.

The letter, demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, follows the December 3 killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and another man in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter. The former bureaucrats also urged the Allahabad High Court to take cognisance of the violence and order a judicial enquiry and reminded the state’s bureaucracy including the chief secretary, the DGP and the home secretary ‘of their constitutional duty to fearlessly implement the rule of law rather than following the perverse dictates of their political masters’. The letter also asked citizens to unite, and what they termed as “crusade against the politics of hate and division”, news agency PTI reported.

The letter said that in any civilized society world over, the killing of a policeman is a more serious offence than any other crime because it represents an assault on the very basis of that civilisation.”

Bureaucrats including former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, ex-foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, IAS-turned activists Aruna Roy and Harsh Mander, former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawahar Sircar and former Planning Commission secretary N C Saxena signed the letter, which states that the violence in Bulandshahr was a deliberate attempt to display majoritarian muscle and send a message to the Muslims living in the region that they ‘have to accept their subordinate status, live in fear and conform to the cultural diktats of the majority community’.

The letter said, Adityanath “refuses to acknowledge the gravity of the incident and its communal intent, condemn the perpetrators of violence or direct the police to take action against them, but instead he asks them to focus attention on those responsible for illegal cow slaughter”.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the letter said, “Our Prime Minister, who is so voluble in his election campaigns and who never tires of telling us of how the Constitution of India is the only holy book he worships, maintains stony silence even as he sees a Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) handpicked by him treat that same Constitution with sheer contempt,” PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath termed the Bulandshahr violence a ‘political conspiracy’ hatched by those who have lost political ground. “Those who wanted to create anarchy… the intentions of those who instigated riots after cow slaughter have been foiled, the incident was a ‘political conspiracy’ which is ‘exposed’ now,” Adityanath said on Wednesday and added that the steps taken by his government in this regard need to be praised.