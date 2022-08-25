Open to ordering CBI probe in Sonali Phogat’s death: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Following the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters on Thursday that the state is open to ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician from Haryana’s Hisar died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday, with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death.



Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Khattar said that if the family wants to order a CBI probe, then the state government will do it, adding that a part of viscera will be examined at a government lab in Chandigarh as the family had asked for it.

The CM said he has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Goa police to look beyond the case of suspected heart attack.



“The family suspected something else, so I told the authorities in Goa to look into it. I have not yet got the details of the post-mortem, so I would not like to comment on that specifically,” he said, as quoted by NDTV.



Further, when asked, if there will be a probe in Haryana into the other allegations made by her family, such as sexual assault and theft, Khattar said that if there are culprits, then the state government will act in accordance with law.



“Those are older incidents. A lot of things come out when something like this happens. We will see what complaints were made earlier. If there are any culprits, we will act as per the law,” he said.



Phogat was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness late Monday night while having food at a restaurant there, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said.



Her post-mortem report on Thursday revealed “multiple blunt injuries in her body”, PTI reported, citing an official.



Meanwhile, the Goa police registered a murder case today, against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who were with Phogat when she arrived in Goa on Monday, NDTV reported. The duo haven’t been arrested yet.

