Ooty road accident: 5 tourists killed; 2 rescued two days after car falls into gorge

In a miraculous escape, two tourists were rescued alive in an unconscious state more than 48 hours after their car fell into a 500-foot gorge at Kalhatti near Ooty even as five others lost their lives in the accident. The seven tourists, hailing from Tuticorin, were reported missing since Tuesday afternoon after they started sightseeing trip leaving luggage in the hotel.

The hotel staff alerted the police after the tourists didn’t return till the next day. The police carried out a search and based on mobile phone signals traced the car in the gorge near a hairpin bend. The police said that they found five people dead and the two others unconscious. One of the two rescued, had been hospitalised in Udhagamandalam, while the other was taken to Mysuru. The victims had arrived here on September 30.

