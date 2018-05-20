Oops! Angered by delay, ‘drunk’ man harms self at Chennai airport, misses flight

Angered by delay, ‘drunk’ man harms self at Chennai airport (Representative Image : PTI)

Irked by the delay in the take-off of a Mumbai bound flight, a 37-year-old man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, on Sunday inflicted self-injury using a pen after a wordy duel with airline officials. The passenger was taken to a hospital within the airport premises for treatment, and the flight later departed without him.

The passenger was scheduled to board Air India’s 2.30 AM Mumbai flight and since it got delayed for about three hours, he questioned the airline officials and it led to a verbal duel, airport sources said. The man told the officials that he ran the risk of missing his connecting flight at Mumbai and in a seeming fit of rage, he took out a pen and punched his stomach causing mild bleeding.