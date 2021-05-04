  • MORE MARKET STATS

Only way to stop COVID-19 spread now is full lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
May 4, 2021 11:15 AM

GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul gandhi, covid vaccination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , minimum income guarantee scheme, call for nationwide lockdown, covod second waveRahul Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus now was a full lockdown with the protection of minimum income guarantee scheme, NYAY, for the vulnerable sections. “GOI doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people,” he said. The Congress has been asserting that the central and state governments move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.

Related News

Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party’s proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections. The Congress have been critical of the government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Only way to stop COVID-19 spread now is full lockdown Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ex-Union minister, J-K governor Jagmohan dies; PM pays tributes
2India, UK to unveil road map for stronger trade ties on May 4 virtual summit
3Media ‘must report fully’ what happens in court: SC on EC plea