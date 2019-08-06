‘Only two families will lose their jobs’: Young Ladakh lawmaker’s fiery speech on Article 370 wins praise from PM Modi

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal speaks during discussion on the resolution to revoke Article 370, in the Lok Sabha (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today delivered a fiery speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and said that the real Kashmir wants to stay with India. He hailed the government’s move to revoke Article 370 and accord the status of Union Territory to Ladakh. “We have struggled for 71 years to make Ladakh a union territory and to be a part of India,” he said. People in both Kargil and Ladakh have supported it being a union territory, he added.

In a scathing attack on PDP and NC, the regional parties who traditionally ruled the state, the 34-year-old BJP lawmaker said that if Article 370 is abrogated, only two families will lose their job while Kashmir will have a bright future. “They will not contest Panchayat elections but when it comes to their seat, they will contest the polls.

Watch full speech here:

“This is to ensure finishing off grassroot democracies and only look out for themselves. They assume Kashmir is their ancestral property but that is no longer true,” he added, seeking to call out the hypocrisy of regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh has been long ignored in the last seven decades and it was pushed to corner and statements were given in this House that it was that land where not one speck of grass grows, he said in his passionate speech. “If Ladakh is today under-developed, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it,” the MP said.

The first-time Lok Sabha member, Namgyal, alleged that the previous governments have failed to understand the aspirations of the people of Ladakh. “Under Kashmir, our development, our political aspiration, our identity, our language – if all of this got lost it is because of Article 370 and the Congress party is responsible for that,” the young lawmaker said. He said that when eight new districts were carved out in Jammu and Kashmir by the then chief minister J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad, no new district was allotted to Ladakh.

Namgyal gets PM’s praise for his speech

Namgyal earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on a motion to abrogate special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear!” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear! https://t.co/XN8dGcTwx6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Union minister Smriti Irani also praised him on Twitter. The young lawmaker also found a mention in Amit Shah’s speech in Lok Sabha.

His address in the Lok Sabha drew wide applause from the treasury benches. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also lauded his speech and said that young lawmakers must be encouraged to speak more in the House. Namgyal has earlier served in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.