‘Only tweeting, running away from talks’, Khattar slams Amarinder for criticising Haryana’s handling of farmers’ march

The war of words between both the chief ministers began after Haryana stopped protesting farmers from Punjab.

Farmers march to Delhi: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to stop inciting innocent farmers against the three farm laws at the heart of protests by farmers. He reiterated that minimum support price would not be impacted by the new laws but targeted the Punjab chief minister for ‘inciting’ farmers against the acts.

“Capt Amarinder ji, I have said it earlier and I am saying it again, I will leave politics if there’ll be any trouble on the MSP – therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers,” he said. He further said that he had been trying to reach out to the Punjab chief minister for the last three days. “But sadly you decided to stay unreachable – is this how serious you are for farmer’s issues? You’re only tweeting and running away from talks, Why?” he asked.

“Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over – let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people – at least avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic,” the Haryana chief minister said.

.@capt_amarinder ji, I’ve said it earlier and I’m saying it again, I’ll leave politics if there’ll be any trouble on the MSP – therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

Haryana chief minister Khattar’s remarks came hours after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the Haryana government’s attempts to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi. The Punjab CM asked why Manohar Lal Khattar’s government was stopping farmers and termed use of force as undemocratic and unconstitutional. In a statement earlier in the day, the Punjab chief minister questioned the need to stop farmers from proceeding to Delhi. He urged the Haryana government to allow the agitated farmers to pass through the national highway to take their voice to Delhi peacefully.

“Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” he said, asserting that “the hands that feed the nation deserve to be held, not pushed aside.”

