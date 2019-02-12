Only the corrupt have problems with chokidaar: PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says honest have full faith in govt

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 3:51 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Haryana's Kurukshetra to launch several development projects came down heavily on his detractors at a public rally.

modi in kurukshetra, PM Modi, Modi rahul gandhi, rafale, modi middleman, anil ambani, dassault, modi in haryana, modi speech in haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Haryana’s Kurukshetra to launch several development projects ahead of the Lok Sabha elections today came down heavily on his detractors at a public rally. Hitting out at the Congress party and the Grand Alliance of opposition parties, Modi said that the government under his leadership has eradicated the scourge of middlemen.

“Middlemen and those who loot rights of poor have been eradicated from the system. Today, all honest people have faith in ‘chowkidaar’,” Modi said.

He added, “Lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai” (But those who are corrput have are in pain). The faces of ‘mahamilavat’ are in a competition among themselves to threaten court, CBI, and abuse Modi.”

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of five projects in Haryana that include three projects of the health and Ayush ministries alone.

READ ALSO | Rahul Gandhi acting as lobbyist for Rafale rivals: BJP after Rahul’s ‘middleman’ charge at PM Modi

Narendra Modi also launched India’s largest cancer institute in Jhajjar district of Haryana. With the national elections just a few months away, the speeches and campaigns have just begun.

On the same day, BJP party president Amit Shah launched BJP’s ‘Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar’ campaign and hoisted the party flag at his Ahmedabad home. The campaign seeks to cover more than five crore houses and will continue till March 2.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, kept up with his attack on the Modi government over the alleged Rafale scam, accusing the Centre of setting an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets in order to give benefits to businessman Anil Ambani, whose newly established defence firm was suggested as an offset partner for Dassault, which is manufacturing the aircraft.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Only the corrupt have problems with chokidaar: PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says honest have full faith in govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition