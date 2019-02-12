Only the corrupt have problems with chokidaar: PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says honest have full faith in govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Haryana’s Kurukshetra to launch several development projects ahead of the Lok Sabha elections today came down heavily on his detractors at a public rally. Hitting out at the Congress party and the Grand Alliance of opposition parties, Modi said that the government under his leadership has eradicated the scourge of middlemen.

“Middlemen and those who loot rights of poor have been eradicated from the system. Today, all honest people have faith in ‘chowkidaar’,” Modi said.

He added, “Lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai” (But those who are corrput have are in pain). The faces of ‘mahamilavat’ are in a competition among themselves to threaten court, CBI, and abuse Modi.”

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of five projects in Haryana that include three projects of the health and Ayush ministries alone.

Narendra Modi also launched India’s largest cancer institute in Jhajjar district of Haryana. With the national elections just a few months away, the speeches and campaigns have just begun.

On the same day, BJP party president Amit Shah launched BJP’s ‘Mera parivar, Bhajapa parivar’ campaign and hoisted the party flag at his Ahmedabad home. The campaign seeks to cover more than five crore houses and will continue till March 2.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, kept up with his attack on the Modi government over the alleged Rafale scam, accusing the Centre of setting an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets in order to give benefits to businessman Anil Ambani, whose newly established defence firm was suggested as an offset partner for Dassault, which is manufacturing the aircraft.